Fredo Bang had the internet talking after he announced that he welcomed a newborn into the world. Now, he shared a new single to commemorate the milestone in his life.

This afternoon, the rapper unveiled his latest single, “Lullaby” while fans reel in from the announcement of his newborn child. The cover art of the single shows Fredo Bang holding his baby close in front of a Christmas tree. In the song, the rapper dives into his melodic strengths while showcasing his vulnerability. It’s another strong effort from Fredo Bang, who shared his album, UNLV in October.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Fredo Bang attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

This morning, the rapper shared a photo of himself with his newborn child on the ‘Gram, which evidently left people talking. However, what was meant to be a celebratory post turned into a point of curiosity for his fans. While many began trying to identify the child’s mother, Internet sleuths discovered that he shares the child with an Instagram-famous lesbian couple, Annie and Sevyn Buffins. Though some believed he was the father of both of their children, Annie cleared the air shortly after.

“So lemme get this straight… you think Fredo & Sevyn made Parker? We did do IUI.” She wrote. “We never lied. We just never said how Payton came about. Kept that to myself until I was ready. Now I’m wrong for doing what was best for me lmao gah damn.”

At this point, Fredo hasn’t said much about the online discourse but we’ll keep you posted if he does. For now, press play on his new single, “Lullaby” below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I took a shot, I took a gamble, I bet it all on you

My heart done been broken in tiny pieces, what do I got to lose

Oh, no, tell me you just for me

I tie you down like a leash