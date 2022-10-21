Baton Rouge-based rhymer Fredo Bang has been providing his fans with no shortage of music in 2022, from his Free Thug EP earlier this month to his collaboration with Eli Fross back in June on “Menace,” the 26-year-old continues to show his growth with each new release.

For his seventh project in the last three years, the Def Jam signee has returned with a 17-track record called UNLV, loaded with features from names like Tee Grizzley, Soulja Slim, G Herbo, and the late JayDaYoungan.

Singles shared by Fredo ahead of the record’s debut on Friday (October 21) include “Free Thug,” “Bee Crazy,” “Hard 4 U,” “2 Death,” and album closer, “F*ck The World.”

Along with the album, the Louisana-born rhymer also shared a music video for “Ya Heard Me” – check it out above, and stream Fredo Bang’s UNLV on Spotify or Apple Music below.

UNLV Tracklist: