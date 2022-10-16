Fredo Bang has been on a serious roll in recent months, most recently sharing his Free Thug EP in honour of YSL, and before that, delivering singles like “Bee Crazy,” “Murda Man” in tandem with Foolio, and an Adderall-inspired single called “Addy.”

For his latest collaboration, the 26-year-old has linked up with “Go Back Inside” artist TG Kommas for a track called “One Up,” which finds the two lyricists going back and forth over Fredo’s usually upbeat production.

“And I’m one up / YSL bitch, you know I keep a gun up,” the Louisana native rhymes. “Ok, that switch’ll turn a gangsta to a runner / Ok, I dare one of you bitches try to run up.”

Fans of Fredo’s new release will be happy to know that more music is on the way this coming Friday (October 21), as the “Shootas on the Roof” hitmaker has announced his UNLV album will be landing then via Def Jam Recordings.

Stream “One Up” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later this week to hear FB’s new project.

