Fredo Bang
- MusicFredo Bang Laments Friend's Vandalized Gravesite, Calls Out PerpetratorsThe Baton Rouge MC had paid tribute to his friend Garrett J. Burton, and was indignant when he discovered someone ruined his resting place.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFredo Bang Responds To Rumor That He Paid Jada Kingdom $35K For SexFredo Bang is an open book.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFredo Bang Talks "Yes, I'm Sad," Kevin Gates Collabs, His OnlyFans Spending, And His Infamous Crush On Coi LerayIn this exclusive HNHH interview, we spoke to Fredo Bang about his new album "Yes, I'm Sad," as well as his crush on Coi Leray, label issues, and his collaboration with Kevin Gates, among many other topics.By Shirley Ju
- MusicFredo Bang Isn't Scared Of Benzino Despite Crushing On His Daughter, Coi LerayWe know that The Source magazine's former co-owner has a particular aversion to his daughter dating other rappers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFredo Bang Says Rod Wave Has Ignored Him Since He Linked With NBA YoungBoyThe Baton Rouge native spoke on how he doesn't like to pick sides in beefs between people that have never wronged him personally.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesFredo Bang Shows Off His Versatility On "Yes, I'm Sad"Despite his recent singles, Fredo is indeed "sad." By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureCardi B & Rubi Rose's OnlyFans Content Has Fredo Bang Calling Them OutThe Louisiana-born rhymer wants to see more NSFW content on the femcees' OF accounts.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFredo Bang Disappointed In Rubi Rose's OnlyFans, Crushes On Billie Eilish & Coi LerayFredo Bang listed Billie Eilish, Rubi Rose, and Coi Leray among his biggest celebrity crushes.By Cole Blake
- MusicFredo Bang Reflects On YNW Melly's Trial, Says They Haven't Talked Since 2022Fredo Bang says he and YNW Melly haven't talked since the rapper lost his phone privileges. By Cole Blake
- SongsFredo Bang Switches It Up On "Come Thru"Fredo has another lane he can tap into. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFredo Bang Shoots Shot At Coi Leray In NSFW FashionFredo Bang liked what he saw.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsGloRilla Not Interested In Fredo Bang Or His "Polygamy""Move on, Frederick." GloRilla told the rapper.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsFredo Bang Seems To Shoot His Shot At Sexyy Red And Sukihana On "FWM"Fredo Bang is one toxic dude. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsFredo Bang And NLE Choppa Bring An Undeniable Groove On "Sideways"It has been a heavy dropping year for Fredo Bang. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsFredo Bang Uses New Track To Shoot His Shot With GloRilla AgainFredo just won't quit.By Ben Mock
- SongsFredo Bang Is That Guy On "Bang Man"Fredo Bang is oozing confidence. By Zachary Horvath