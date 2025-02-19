Fredo Bang & TEC Display Some Solid Chemistry On "Smackers"

Fredo has been dropping a flurry of singles over the last couple of months.

Ayy, okay, real smacker, I ain't got no sympathy for no enemy (Yeah) Takin' dope to cope (Yeah, yeah), I'ma pourin' four until my kidney bleed She say I'm the realest, she can tell this from my energy (From my energy) Won't go for nothin', you best be ready to die if you come f*ck with me (Grrt) Okay, we grab all the semis, turn them automatic (Fah, fah) You take mine, I take yours, that's just automatic (Oh yeah)

"I can't do no lackin', I'm on Addys, up and ready for action / We kill sh*t traffic, just like rats, fry 'em up and bag in (Bah) / Ayy, that Draco tear his sky off just like Fortnite (Just like Fortnite)." Overall, for this being their first-ever collab, it goes over really well. Its why they are going to be dropping a joint tape next month. Fredo Bang announced it on his Instagram writing, "When Should we Drop Our Mixtape⁉️ 3-? -25." Hopefully, it's as soon as possible because the fans are ready for it and so are we. Check out "Smackers" with the link below.

Fredo Bang and TEC have an intriguing project coming soon and it all starts with this new single, "Smackers." The two Louisiana rappers are uniting their sounds for this slippery record, one that finds them puffing their chests out and then some. "Bullets rippin' like pages off the Carbon magazine / Put cheese on him, macaroni, 45 shells on the scene," TEC raps on his opening verse. Bang than keeps that same intensity going on his section when he pops in as well.

