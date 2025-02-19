Jay-Z Sits Front Row As Ja Rule Delivers Emotional Speech At Irv Gotti’s Funeral

Earlier this month, Irv Gotti passed away at the age of 54. The Murder Inc. co-founder's cause of death has yet to be revealed. Reportedly, however, he suffered a stroke as well as a brain bleed ahead of his passing. His family issued a heartfelt statement about the untimely loss after the unfortunate news broke.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo, on February 5, 2025. Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched,” it read. "Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations." Gotti's death has the hip-hop community in mourning, and earlier today, a private funeral service was held for his family and friends.

Irv Gotti's Funeral

Ja Rule took the stage to share some kind words about the late music executive, seemingly growing emotional as he spoke. "I just want to say, Irv, I love you," he said in part. "Everyone in this room loves you. You touched everybody in your own way in this room." Jay-Z could be seen sitting in the front row, clapping after the moving speech. The funeral took place following the announcement that plans for a public service had been canceled.