Jay-Z & Beyonce Go On First Public Outing Since Hov's Sexual Assault Lawsuit's Dismissal

Jay-Z and Beyonce recently made their first public appearance since the woman accusing him and Diddy of sexual assault dropped her lawsuit against them. TMZ reports via new photos that the power couple went out for dinner in New York City on Sunday night (February 16), specifically at Italian restaurant Cipriani. Pictures of the two (visible by clicking the "Via" link down below) show them smiling and seemingly having a good time. After all, they probably feel much less stress now that the legal move against the Brooklyn rapper dissipated. In a reported court filing, he spoke on how these accusations caused trauma for him and his family over the past three months or so.

Not only that, but Jay-Z also alleged that the sexual assault lawsuit against him and Diddy also cost him millions in partnerships. "Immediately after Mr. Buzbee went public with his false accusations, my company Roc Nation lost contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of approximately $20 million per year," he reportedly claimed. In addition, Hov even suggested that attorney Tony Buzbee filed the lawsuit on the eve of Blue Ivy's Lion King premiere in order to place more public pressure on him.

Why Was Jay-Z Lawsuit Dismissed?

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z, wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy watch Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Those claims are some of many elements about this case that we might never see clarification for. At press time, it's still unclear exactly why the plaintiff dropped this sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy. Both defendants denied settlements, and Tony Buzbee cannot refile this case due to its dismissal with prejudice. Perhaps the near future will hold more details and developments, but don't bet on them. This dismissal doesn't confirm any narrative and, in all likelihood, will sadly keep a lot of people in the dark.