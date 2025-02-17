Jay-Z & Beyonce Go On First Public Outing Since Hov's Sexual Assault Lawsuit's Dismissal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 82 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Beyonce and Jay-Z during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S/Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fans wondered how the two would react to this development and handle it in the public eye.

Jay-Z and Beyonce recently made their first public appearance since the woman accusing him and Diddy of sexual assault dropped her lawsuit against them. TMZ reports via new photos that the power couple went out for dinner in New York City on Sunday night (February 16), specifically at Italian restaurant Cipriani. Pictures of the two (visible by clicking the "Via" link down below) show them smiling and seemingly having a good time. After all, they probably feel much less stress now that the legal move against the Brooklyn rapper dissipated. In a reported court filing, he spoke on how these accusations caused trauma for him and his family over the past three months or so.

Not only that, but Jay-Z also alleged that the sexual assault lawsuit against him and Diddy also cost him millions in partnerships. "Immediately after Mr. Buzbee went public with his false accusations, my company Roc Nation lost contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of approximately $20 million per year," he reportedly claimed. In addition, Hov even suggested that attorney Tony Buzbee filed the lawsuit on the eve of Blue Ivy's Lion King premiere in order to place more public pressure on him.

Read More: Jay-Z Not Done With Tony Buzbee Yet, Accuses Lawyer Of Blackmail

Why Was Jay-Z Lawsuit Dismissed?
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z, wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy watch Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Those claims are some of many elements about this case that we might never see clarification for. At press time, it's still unclear exactly why the plaintiff dropped this sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy. Both defendants denied settlements, and Tony Buzbee cannot refile this case due to its dismissal with prejudice. Perhaps the near future will hold more details and developments, but don't bet on them. This dismissal doesn't confirm any narrative and, in all likelihood, will sadly keep a lot of people in the dark.

As for Beyonce, she's looking forward to her Cowboy Carter tour coming soon, which should be another massive success. Before that, though, she and Jay-Z will have to process a lot regarding this sexual assault lawsuit, even if they seem happy to be done with it. Such a scandalous story with such a vague conclusion will hang over them for a while, regardless of whether it's in court or not.

Read More: 50 Cent Posits That The NFL Is Continuing To Back Jay-Z Only Because Of Beyonce's Netflix Performance

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets Music Tony Buzbee Rips Jay-Z's Legal Strategy Apart After Hov's Motion To Dismiss Sexual Assault Suit 3.3K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Pop Culture Tony Buzbee Sued For Allegedly Giving Woman A Venereal Disease Amid Diddy & Jay-Z Drama 2.2K
2024 Roots Picnic Music The Dream, Producer For Beyonce, Rihanna, & More, Faces Rape Accusation In New Lawsuit 1.6K
2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Broadcast Music Charlamagne Tha God Explains Why Allegations Against Jay-Z Are "Complete Foolishness" 5.5K