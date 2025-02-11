Beyoncé's BeyHive Slams Ticketmaster For Various Issues With Buying Pre-Sale Tickets For Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé's BeyHive wants Ticketmaster to stop playing with them when it comes to seeing Queen Bey on the upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour. The highly anticipated "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour" presale went live on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and, as expected, the BeyHive struggled to secure tickets. Long wait times, soaring service fees, and Ticketmaster glitches have turned the process into a frustrating ordeal. Fans took to X to vent. “We need to rally like the Swifties and sue Ticketmaster because this is actually insane,” one user wrote. Another joked about the endless CAPTCHA tests. “Me: Doing their dumb puzzle. Ticketmaster: Tickets no longer available.”

The chaos isn’t just a Beyoncé problem. J. Cole’s one-night-only show at Madison Square Garden saw a presale queue of 150,000 people for a venue that holds only 19,500. Fans of Kendrick Lamar and SZA faced the same nightmare when "Grand National Tour" tickets dropped in December 2024. With Live Nation and Ticketmaster controlling most of the industry, fans have little recourse when demand outstrips supply.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour

To help ease the frenzy, Beyoncé and Live Nation added more shows. On Monday, Feb. 10, they announced extra dates, including a third night at Chicago’s Soldier Field on May 18, a fifth and sixth show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 14 and 16, and additional performances in Paris and Atlanta. The BeyHive presale is only the first wave. Ticketmaster is rolling out two more rounds—one for Verizon members and Citi cardholders on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at noon ET, followed by a final presale on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the same time.