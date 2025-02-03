Beyonce Projected To Rake In $300 Million For Her Upcoming "Cowboy Carter" Tour

Beyonce was not denied of any sort of awards for her foray into country last March with COWBOY CARTER at the 67 GRAMMY Awards. Last night, Queen Bey racked up three more pieces of hardware for her work, winning in some impressive categories. Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance all belonged to the Houston native. She was previously denied any sort of recognition from the country genre and their respective award shows.
But its effect on the music industry is still prevalent going into this year, and it's going to continue to be that way. On April 28, Beyonce will be hitting the road and taking her sequel project to RENAISSANCE on a world tour. Cowboy Carter And The Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour includes just nine cities. However, there are a total of 22 dates which will run up until July 11.
Beyonce Will Almost Assuredly Live Up These High Grossing Predictions
Los Angeles, Chicago, East Rutherford, London, Paris, Houston, Washington D.C., and Atlanta are all the lucky winners of the Beyonce tour sweepstakes. Fans have not been too happy with the lack of locations. However, fan pages on social media are predicting more stops will be added in the coming months. But even with this uncertainty and disappointment, Billboard is predicting this tour will do gross some serious dough.
In fact, they are estimating around $300 million will be collected when it's all said done. For context, Beyonce's last world tour for RENAISSANCE brought in a whopping $500 million. But it's worth mentioning that the trek lasted much longer. To be exact in went from May 10 to September 27. Beyonce is one of the biggest musical superstars on the planet so with 22 dates and potentially more on the way, you would have to imagine that $300 million figure will increase. If you want all the ticket details for the Cowboy Carter And The Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour, then click here.