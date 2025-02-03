Kanye West Goes Off On Don Lemon For Spreading Rumors About His Grammys Appearance

Kanye West was furious with Don Lemon on Monday.

Kanye West called out Don Lemon on Instagram on Monday, accusing him of spreading the rumors that the Recording Academy kicked him and Bianca Censori out of the Grammy Awards after their red carpet appearance. The rumor stemmed from confusion as to why the two left after walking the red carpet. They later appeared at Justin Laboy's afterparty for the event.

Sharing a picture of Lemon on Instagram, West wrote: "This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies 3 decades of innovating music and they always K**NS like this." Fans in the comments section joined in on the trolling of Lemon. Many brought up his tumultuous departure from CNN. One user criticized West, writing: "Kanye, stop embarrassing yourself and your wife. I feel sorry for your kids when they see pictures in the future with their dad and their half-naked stepmother. Their dad has a huge reach, yet he still exploits his wife-though, to be fair, she lets him."

Kanye West Calls Out Don Lemon

Don Lemon has since responded to Ye, denying that he's the source of the rumor. Taking to Threads, Lemon said in video: “First of all, Kanye, Ye — whatever your name is — I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it. I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere. So first of all, get your s—t straight. And you, of all people, calling me a c—n [laughs]. That Make America Great Again hat must be too tight on your head.”

Don Lemon Responds To Kanye West

While Lemon may not have started the rumors, he did say in a video he uploaded from the event: “I’m hearing that Kanye wanted to do the red carpet, that he wasn’t invited — that’s what I’m hearing from the folks here at the Grammys. And then, uh, he left, maybe he was escorted out." Check out Lemon's full response to West below.

