Don Lemon
- TVDon Lemon Net Worth 2024: What Is The TV Host Worth?Journey through Don Lemon's esteemed career in journalism, from his early reporting days to becoming a prominent news anchor.By Rain Adams
- TVDon Lemon Seen Smiling Despite CNN FiringDon Lemon seems to be doing okay.By Alexander Cole
- TVRick Ross To Don Lemon: "We Hiring At Wingstop"The former CNN anchor was unexpectedly fired after 17 years yesterday, sending out plenty of shockwaves across the nation.By Hayley Hynes
- TVCNN Claps Back At Don LemonCNN is making one thing crystal clear.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDon Lemon Rips CNN After Being Let GoDon Lemon and Tucker Carlson were fired on the same day.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDon Lemon Allegedly Slights Jon Stewart On Hot MicDon Lemon caught on hot mic.By Randy Mitchell
- PoliticsDon Lemon Is Accused of Threatening A CNN ColleagueDon Lemon is facing new allegationsBy Randy Mitchell
- Pop CultureDon Lemon Ignores Michelle Yeoh's Apparent Diss While Discussing OscarsDon Lemon breezed past Michelle Yeoh's apparent diss while discussing the Oscars on Monday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMichelle Yeoh Throws Apparent Shot At Don Lemon With Oscars SpeechMichelle Yeoh seemed to take a jab at Don Lemon with her Oscars acceptance speech.By Cole Blake
- TVDon Lemon Returning To CNN After Sexist Remarks, Will Undergo TrainingThe news anchor has since apologized for his comments against presidential candidate Nikki Haley.By Diya Singhvi
- PoliticsDon Lemon To Miss Monday's CNN Show After Sexist RemarkDon Lemon will be absent from CNN on Monday due to his recent comments regarding Nikki Haley.By Cole Blake
- SportsCharles Barkley Suggests Black People Treat LGBTQIA+ "The Worst"The sports legend faced pushback from people who believed he was placing unsubstantiated blame on the Black community.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDon Lemon Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit, Says His "Recollection" Of Events Was WrongDustin Hice sued Lemon but was hit with $77K worth of sanctions for allegedly tampering with evidence and attempting to bribe a witness.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDon Lemon Shades Jussie Smollett, Says Actor Told Lies Following Guilty Verdict“He got angry as the prosecutor poked holes in his story,” the CNN host said of his former friend.By Hayley Hynes
- TVDon Lemon Under Fire For Not Mentioning His Role In Jussie Smollett CaseSmollett testified that Don Lemon tipped him off after filing his police report. By Aron A.
- PoliticsDon Lemon Sought $500,000 Settlement In Sexual Assault CaseDon Lemon's accuser recently recounted his story with Megyn Kelly.By Thomas Galindo
- CrimeDon Lemon Denies Sexually Assaulting Man At New York BarDustin Hice is alleging that the news anchor put his hand in his pants and "continued to shove his fingers in [Hice's) face with aggression and hostility."By Erika Marie