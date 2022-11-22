He has never wavered in supporting the marginalized, and once again, Charles Barkley is speaking his piece. The basketball legend is known to be one of the most outspoken voices in sports, and for years he has used his platforms to advocate against racism, sexism, and homophobia. Barkley recently sat down with CNN to discuss Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, and Dave Chappelle, and he made statements that caused controversies of their own.

“First of all, this disturbed me as a Black person, which really bothers me about the Kyrie Irving situation and the Kanye West situation.” He said, “First of all, being Black in America is already hard enough. And, for us to go at other ethnic groups just makes things worse. ‘Cause it’s hard enough being Black.”

Barkley added that “one thing that always disappointed” him is Black people are “the worst” in how gay people are treated.

“That’s one of the things growing up that always bothered me,” said Barkley. Don Lemon recalled when he came out as gay, and Barkley was one of the first people to call him.

Barkley told Lemon: “I wanted to reach out to you. And all my gay friends, all my transgender friends, I tell you, man. I got nothing but love and respect for you. I want you to be you. And I wanted you to know that, that day.”

White men are shooting up gay clubs and Charles Barkley is tap dancing on CNN saying Black people are the worst at mistreating the gay community. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 21, 2022

While Barkley’s remarks were supportive on the surface, several social media users complained he was placing blame on the Black community. Further, they believe he ignored statistics showing LGBTQIA+ hate and attacks that aren’t spawned from the Black community.

How did Charles Barkley turn a white dude shooting up a gay club into “black people are the most homophobic” tho? He was born a clown, but that’s even low for him.. — 🦅 /✌️ (@KenHeLive) November 21, 2022

You can support gay people without attacking black people..f**k Charles Barkley..sick of his tap dancing acts..✌🏽 — TONYDaDome (@EnterDaDome) November 21, 2022

Charles Barkley: [Black people] are the Worst when it comes to treating gay people…



The Black Community: pic.twitter.com/wjRyO1e52V — Marie Antoinette (@ThatsMyBizness_) November 21, 2022

Take a look at Charles Barkley on CNN below.