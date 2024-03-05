Charles Barkley Promises To Punch Any Black Person Who Wears Donald Trump Mugshot Shirt

Charles Barkley is someone who has not shied away from delivering his political opinions. Overall, he is someone who has voted for Democrats and Republicans over the years. For instance, he has recently been endorsing Nikki Haley for president. She is the main challenger to Donald Trump, although it doesn't look like she has much of a shot to win. Instead, Trump is in the lead, and his supporters are going to make sure he gets a rematch against Joe Biden come November.

Having said that, Barkley got to speak about his distaste for Trump while on his CNN show with Gayle King. During the show, they spoke about how Trump believes black people like him due to his charges. In fact, Trump said that black people are currently wearing shirts with his mugshot on them. King brought this up to Barkley, and he was not pleased. In fact, he said that if he were to see a black person wearing such a shirt, he would get violent.

Charles Barkley Gives His Take

“First of all, I’m just gonna say this: if I see a Black person walking around with a Trump mug shot, I’m gonna punch him in the face," Barkley said. King was in a bit of disbelief in terms of Barkley's declaration. She noted that he would probably never actually go through with doing that. However, Barkley stood his ground and said that it is how he feels. Clearly, he is a huge detractor of Trump's and there is nothing anyone can say to change that. Whether or not we see Barkley punching anyone, remains to be seen.

The election is coming up fast, and there is no doubt that it will be divisive. The first Biden and Trump election came at a pivotal time in the United States. Only time will tell who will end up leading the country for the next four years. Let us know your thoughts on Barkley's comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

