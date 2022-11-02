Kyrie Irving is in a bit of trouble when it comes to public opinion right now. Just a few days ago, Irving shared the link to a documentary that carries some antisemitic tropes as well as some misinformation. This has led to an uproar that Irving has simply tried to ignore, despite the best efforts of reporters.

Throughout his career, Kyrie has been known for making comments that leave fans shaking their heads. Whether it be flat earth nonsense or the sharing of Alex Jones videos, Kyrie has fancied himself as a free thinker. Free thinking doesn’t necessarily mean smart thinking, which Kyrie has certainly proven to be the case.

Over the course of the last few days, NBA media has been quite critical of Kyrie, and some have called for stiff punishments. For now, it seems like no punishment will be handed down, especially with the Nets playing horrid basketball. Kyrie put up four points last night, which is bad enough as it is.

During last night’s NBA on TNT broadcast, Charles Barkley led the discussion by saying that Kyrie should be suspended. He noted that homophobic slurs have led to suspensions in the past and that anti-black rhetoric deserves the same type of punishment.

"I think he should have been suspended."



Chuck reacts to Kyrie Irving's social media posts promoting an antisemitic film

“I think the NBA dropped the ball. I think he should have been suspended. I think Adam [Silver] should have suspended him,” Barkley said. “They made a mistake… [and] I can’t believe we’re talking about this idiot. We have suspended and fined people who have made homophobic slurs. I think if you insult the Black community you should be suspended or fined.”

This opinion was backed up by Shaquille O’Neal, who thinks Kyrie is simply being too divisive right now. “It hurts me that we have to sit up here and talk about stuff that divides us. We have to sit up here and answer for what this idiot has done. I stand for equality of all people,” Shaq said.

"It hurts me sometimes when we have to sit up here and talk about stuff that divides the game."



Shaq on Kyrie Irving

The situation in Brooklyn continues to get worse, especially with Steve Nash’s exit. Ime Udoka is on his way in, and there is no guarantee that he can turn this disaster around.