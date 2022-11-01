Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets haven’t always been the best match for one another. This was especially true during the team’s first season with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the helm. The Nets punched under their weight for much of that first season and were taken out in the second round.

From there, things just got worse. Last season, the team barely made the playoffs and was eliminated fairly early on by the Boston Celtics. In fact, they lost that first-round series in a four-game sweep. This season, the Nets have been truly awful and Steve Nash has looked frustrated. Today, he was officially fired from the team.

The Nets fired Steve Nash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

This probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given everything that has happened as of late. The Nets are a complete mess and Nash has proven himself to be incapable of being this team’s head coach. Given all of the egos on this team, it will probably be difficult for anyone to lead this team.

For now, however, Jacque Vaughn will have to try as he has been elevated to head coach. Interestingly enough, the Nets are already looking for a new coach, and they are thinking of getting Ime Udoka. The Celtics have said that if another team wants Udoka, they will let him go, so that is an interesting development for the Nets.

Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

Nash immediately took to Twitter after the news where he thanked the team’s ownership for the opportunity to coach in Brooklyn. While it was a difficult job for Nash, he appears to be incredibly grateful for the opportunity he was given.

“It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday,” Nash wrote. “I’m especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism.”

This is still a developing story right now, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.