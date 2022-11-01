Earlier today, the Brooklyn Nets decided to part ways with head coach Steve Nash. If you have been following the Nets over the past couple of years, you would know that Nash was struggling as the head coach of that roster. He couldn’t bring the pieces together, and it left him unable to win.

This was a big step forward for the Nets as they now have to find themselves a new head coach. In fact, there was a rumor floating around that the Nets would actually go after their former assistant coach Ime Udoka. Of course, Udoka coached the Celtics last least.

Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

The big issue with Udoka is the fact that the Celtics suspended him for an entire year after having an affair with an employee. This is not a league suspension, however, which means Udoka can go to the Nets if he so chooses. As it turns out, that is exactly what he wants to do.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets and Ime Udoka are very close to signing a contract. The Celtics have said that they will let Udoka leave the organization, and the Nets are about to take advantage. It is a risky play given the scandal that Udoka was just involved in, however, it seems like the Nets are ready to take the plunge.

The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely, sources said. https://t.co/lFeHY8hUiS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2022

This is a very quick turnaround when it comes to hiring a new head coach. With that in mind, it’s very likely that the Nets started inquiring about Udoka as soon as he was suspended. Nash’s days in Brooklyn have always been numbered, and this was the perfect opportunity to bring in a new coach.

It remains to be seen when Udoka will get to coach his first game in Brooklyn. He has a very unique locker room to deal with, and there is no guarantee he sees the same success he did in Boston. If he does get this team together, then they could be destined for a successful year.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.