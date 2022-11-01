Steve Nash is no longer the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after two full seasons at the helm. Nash was not a particularly good coach for that team as he was only there to make sure the big personalities in the locker room didn’t get in each other’s way. His role was to let them play basketball, and even that was too much.

After a horrid start to the season, Nash and the Nets agreed that it would be best for him to leave the team. The Nets actually won last night, but even that wasn’t enough for the Nets to want to hang on to him long-term.

The Nets fired Steve Nash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

Perhaps the biggest shock from this news was the revelation brought forth by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. As you can see in the tweet below, Woj revealed that the Nets are actually thinking of hiring Ime Udoka. As many of you know, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension by the Celtics for having a relationship with a subordinate.

While Udoka is still employed by the Celtics, it has been said that the team would relinquish his employment if another team inquired about him. This is a huge development that could most definitely shake up the entire NBA.

Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

As you can imagine, this led to quite a bit of fanfare on social media. Many were shocked to see Udoka’s name brought up, especially this soon after his scandal. Regardless, Udoka is considered to be a great head coach, and the Nets could use someone like him to fix the locker room.

Fans on social media were quick to make jokes about the situation. In the tweets below, you can see everything that people had to say. For the most part, fans and analysts believe it’s a move that makes sense, however, there is quite a bit of baggage at play here.

Ime Udoka won’t coach the #Celtics again. That’s over.



The question is whether Boston wants to try to control where he goes.



Would letting Udoka land in Brooklyn, where he’s an obvious fit and was once an assistant, be better than paying him to do nothing?



I’d hold him now. https://t.co/XyxgnnUatf — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) November 1, 2022

a locker room with kevin durant, kyrie irving, and ben simmons absolutely should add ime udoka. https://t.co/wz5xHuPfSH — trey (@TreyfromNY) November 1, 2022

