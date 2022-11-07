“Strong voices” are reportedly urging Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to reconsider hiring Ime Udoka to fill the organization’s vacant head coaching position. Udoka is currently serving a suspension from the Boston Celtics for violations of team policies, relating to an intimate relationship he had with a female staff member.

The news comes from NBA reporter Marc Stein, who wrote on Twitter, Sunday: “League sources say there have been some ‘strong voices’ urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets’ intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash’s successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The relationship between Udoka and the staffer was originally believed by the team to be consensual; however, she later accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also revealed that an independent law firm investigating the incident found that the coach “used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman.”

It was reported that the Nets were interested in hiring Udoka, shortly after the team fired Steve Nash amid a tumultuous start to the year. Not only is the team 4-6 and in 9th place in the Eastern Conference standings, but there’s been constant drama in the locker room with star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving has since been suspended for promoting a film featuring antisemitism and refusing to apologize nor denounce the message, despite being given several opportunities.

Until a decision is made on Udoka, Jacque Vaughn will continue to serve as the Nets’ interim head coach.

