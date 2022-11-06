It’s been a hectic few weeks for NBA star Kyrie Irving. Since he posted and praised an anti-semitic documentary on Instagram, public backlash has sought accountability and consequences for his comments. After a five-game suspension from the Brooklyn Nets, the New York team has given Kyrie a list of six demands to complete before he can return.

NBA reporter Shams Charania broke the news via Twitter and detailed the list of demands. The 30-year-old player must apologize for and condemn the anti-semitic film he promoted. Additionally, he must donate $500K to anti-hate causes. Along that same line, Kyrie will have to take sensitivity and anti-semitism trainings. The former Cavalier must also meet with leaders from the Anti-Defamation League and Nets owner Joe Tsai to show he has learned. Earlier comments from Stephen A. Smith indicate that Tsai is unlikely to allow Irving to return, but perhaps that’s changed.

Readers may remember that Kyrie has already fulfilled a few demands of the list as of late. He recently posted an apology via Instagram, although many did not find it satisfactory due to its patronizing tone. He had also pledged $500K to anti-hate groups earlier in the week. The Nets offered the same contribution, totaling $1 million. Many believe these actions speak louder than Kyrie’s ill-received words.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” he said in a joint statement with the Nets. He continued, “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.”

Others, however, will not stand for his behavior. Nike recently terminated their partnership with Irving and canceled the release of his upcoming Kyrie 8 sneakers. There are also a few other demands in the list that Kyrie has yet to complete.

Interestingly, some users on social media are questioning the validity of Kyrie’s list of demands. Many pointed out that white players don’t usually have to go through this ringer and called out double standards. Regardless of Kyrie’s dangerous comments, he has unfortunately become an example of that uneven empathy. Many have even called for him to retire in the comments, which you can check out below.

What do you think of Kyrie’s list of demands? Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on Kyrie Irving’s future in the NBA.