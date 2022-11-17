Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the entire league. Unfortunately, things haven’t been strictly basketball with him in a while. His public comments have gotten him into trouble, and his latest antisemitism scandal is the worst example of this.

Nets Requirements

Following his now-deleted tweet, Kyrie was forced to apologize for his actions. The Brooklyn Nets suspended him and subsequently gave him a list of requirements he must complete before coming back. In the tweet down below, you can see that this includes donating money, meeting with Jewish leaders, sensitive training, and even condemning the movie.

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team:



– Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

Since that time, the Nets have received flack for how they’ve handled this. Many feel like Joe Tsai is treating Kyrie like he’s anything other than human. Additionally, white athletes are never held to this kind of standard, which is certainly troubling.

Kyrie Set To Return

With all that being said, Kyrie is now close to returning to the Nets. He has completed his tasks, and the Nets are expected to activate him on Sunday. This is just in time for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. According to Tamika Tremaglio of the WNBA, Kyrie has learned his lesson.

“He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community,” Tremaglio said. “Kyrie rejects antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding.”

ESPN Sources: Suspended All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is nearing completion on the process needed for a return to play and could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets as soon as Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies: https://t.co/9UZpm36mHx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2022

NBPA's Tamika Tremaglio to ESPN: "He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding." https://t.co/2JuDJvgCcy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2022

Overall, this is very good news for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie is someone they need on the team in order to succeed. They are in a hole early this season, and the Irving stuff certainly has not helped. We know KD will be happy to have him back.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.

[Via]