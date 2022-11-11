Kyrie Irving found himself in hot water last week after he posted the link to an antisemitic documentary on his Twitter page. The Nets star was repeatedly told to take it down and apologize, although it took him a while to do so. Eventually, the Nets suspended him and gave him numerous requirements to meet before coming back.

This has led to a ton of discourse surrounding Kyrie and his actions. There are a lot of people out there who felt like the Nets were doing too much. They essentially gave Kyrie a list of side quests, and it felt a bit extra. Even players like LeBron James came out and shared similar sentiments.

Kyrie Irving #11 speaks with Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Kyrie Meets Joe Tsai

One of the requirements was for Kyrie to meet with Joe Tsai to discuss what he posted. There was this sense that Tsai was done with Irving and no longer wanted him on the team. As it turns out, Tsai has a bit more tact than that. Instead, he just wanted to have an open and honest dialogue.

According to Shams Charania, Tsai, his wife, and Kyrie all met on Thursday. Based on the conversation, it became clear that Kyrie does not have any hatred in his heart. Furthermore, the Nets are okay with welcoming Irving back to the team. This is all part of a “process of forgiveness, healing and education.”

Joe Tsai announces he and Clara Tsai met with Kyrie Irving and his family Thursday, that they do not believe Irving has any beliefs of hate toward Jewish people or any group, and that the Nets, Irving, NBA, NBPA will facilitate "process of forgiveness, healing and education." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2022

The NBPA is going to be part of this process, moving forward. They felt like the Nets went a little hard on Kyrie, and now, they get to resolve his, once and for all.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.

[Via]