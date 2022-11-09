Over the last few weeks, Shannon Sharpe has been quite critical of Kyrie Irving. Whether it be his play on the court or his actions on social media, Sharpe has always been there to give Kyrie a bit of a reality check. Of course, Shannon had plenty of fodder to play with last week.

Kyrie Suspended

As many of you already know, Kyrie Irving was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets for his sharing of a peculiar documentary. The documentary had some antisemitic statements, and even fake quotes from Voltaire and Adolph Hitler. Kyrie has since apologized, and he is now being forced to meet specific demands before coming back to the team.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during a break in the action during the fourth quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

While Sharpe has been critical of Kyrie, he does find the demands to be a bridge too far. In the Twitter clip down below, the Undisputed host speaks on how the team is robbing Kyrie of his dignity. He isn’t comfortable with everything Kyrie has to do now, and quite frankly, he’s unsure whether or not Irving will go through with it.

I’ve been very critical of Kyrie, but what Brooklyn is doing is a bit much. pic.twitter.com/Pe5tBXWb9C — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 8, 2022

Sharpe Defends Kyrie

“I believe they’re trying to rob the man of his dignity,” Sharpe said. “They trying to make him grovel to come get his job back and I don’t agree with that.” Shannon likened Kyrie’s requirements to some sort of manifesto and claimed that it’s simply too much.

Of course, Sharpe did say that Kyrie’s apology was very much warranted and that he needed to admit wrongdoing. That said, it is clear that the Nets are trying to make an example out of Kyrie. He’s already on thin ice with the team, and this set the Nets over the edge.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets is defended by Ayo Dosunmu #12 of the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter of the game at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Additionally, the Nets have just named a new head coach, Jacque Vaughn. Ime Udoka will no longer get the job, which will be interesting for Kyrie. No matter what, the Nets will continue to be a top story as their struggles have baffled many fans.

