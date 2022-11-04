The Brooklyn Nets have decided to suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games following his controversial, antisemitic tweet. The team announced their decision on Thursday, saying that the star guard is “currently unfit to be associated” with the Brooklyn franchise.

The news comes just hours after Kyrie refused to apologize for his tweet, which promoted the film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”. The star athlete is also being accused of refusing to say he didn’t hold anti-Semitic beliefs and refusing to say the Holocaust happened during his recent post-game press conference with reporters.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball up the court during the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Nets shared in a statement, “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film,” the Nets said in a statement. “This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”

On Wednesday, Kyrie apologized for promoting the film announced that he will donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League. “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” he said in a statement.

Statement from the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/699px8XYpx — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 4, 2022

”I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

