suspended
- Pop CultureProducer On 50 Cent's "BMF" Suspended For Allegedly Threatening PicketersThe producer allegedly threatened to hit striking writers with his SUV.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsJa Morant Suspended After Second Gun-Flashing IncidentHistory repeats itself for the guard and the Memphis Grizzlies.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJa Morant Suspended For Two Games Following NBA InvestigationThe Memphis Grizzlies issued a statement after an NBA spokesperson said they were investigating Morant for allegedly flashing a gun, and he's since deactivated his social media accounts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsThe Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Over Antisemitic Movie TweetThe star point guard will be suspended without pay. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureYe's Former Business Manager Sues Him, Claims Rapper Called Their Contract "Bullshit"In lighter news, the father of four's Twitter account appears to be active again following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media company.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West Suspended From IG For Violating Policies On Harassment & Bullying: ReportAfter attacking D.L. Hughley, Pete Davidson, and Trevor Noah, Meta stepped in and reportedly put Ye on timeout.By Erika Marie
- SportsPatrick Beverley Suspended Following Chris Paul ShoveDespite being eliminated from the playoffs, Patrick Beverley will still have to suffer the consequences of his actions.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTwitter Suspends QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene For Telling Supporters To "Mobilize"Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Congresswoman known for supporting QAnon, was suspended from Twitter, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsJosh Gordon Suspended Indefinitely After Recent ReinstatementJosh Gordon has been suspended numerous times for violating the NFL's drug policy.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTrump Suspended By YouTube Over "Violating Our Policies For Inciting Violence"The president can't upload or livestream on the platform for seven days.By Erika Marie
- AnticsAzealia Banks Suspended After Vile Transphobic TweetsAzealia Banks sent out a series of disturbing tweets about the trans community, resulting in her suspension on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- Sports"Free Woj" Petition Reaches 8,000 Signatures After Adrian Wojnarowski SuspendedFans have launched a "Free Woj" petition in support of ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNYPD Officer Filmed Using Chokehold After BanVideo has been posted online of an NYPD officer using a chokehold after the ban.By Cole Blake
- SportsNASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Suspended After Using Racial SlurKyle Larson was on an iRacing Livestream when he said something he immediately regretted.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCeltics HC Brad Stevens Provides Update On Marcus Smart & COVID-19Brad Stevens provides an update on Marcus Smart, who tested positive for the Coronavirus, earlier this month.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture2 Chainz Reacts To NBA Suspending Season Over CoronavirusAfter Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA subsequently suspending the remainder of the season, 2 Chainz is staying in tune with the current Coronavirus pandemic.By Aron A.
- GamingFaZe Clan Suspends Fortnite Player "Dubs" For Use Of Racial SlurDaniel "Dubs" Walsh of FaZe Clan has been suspended for using a racial slur during a recent live stream.By Cole Blake