Queenzflip Reveals Why He's Been Off "The Joe Budden Podcast"

Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Queenzflip attends Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Queenzflip and Joe Budden got into a heated argument.

Queenzflip appeared on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast to discuss why he's been off the show for the month of June. He and Budden explained that they got into a heated argument earlier in the month and decided it best if he spent some time away.

"We had a big argument, I mean 90 minutes of it. But he was the aggressor in this one. I ain't gonna lie. People can agree. He was saying some crazy things to me," Queenzflip began, before Budden interjected to apologize. Flip added that he recorded the entire argument and listened back to it that night. The following morning, he received a phone call. "I get a call from Ian. I said, 'Ian, what's up.' 'I heard what happened yesterday. You care to tell me what's going on?' 'No I don't. You heard from him. I got the audio. Go listen to the audio. Your man is wild'n. He's disrespecting me. He's challenging me.' This is what I'm telling Ian. He said, 'Alright buddy. We want you to sit down for a little bit.'"

Queenzflip Attends Drake's "Til Death Do Us Part"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Queenzflip attends Drake Presents "Til Death Do Us Part" on October 30, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He continued: "Now, I'm calling Joe's phone crazy, calling him mad times. 'Yo, you're wild'n. I gotta talk to you, you're bugging.' Then I told the n***a in the texts, 'I'm pulling up.'" From there, he explained that he went to Budden's property but he wasn't there. Eventually, they made amends and all was good, but Budden recommended Flip take the month off. Fans quickly began asking why he wasn't present on the show and rumors began to spread.

Queenzflip & Joe Budden Explain What's Been Going On

Check out the entirety of the story above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Queenzflip and The Joe Budden Podcast on HotNewHipHop.

