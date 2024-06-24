Joe Budden Claims He "Passed The Baton" To Pusha T & Kendrick Lamar To Take Down Drake

Joe Budden says defeating Drake was a group effort.

Joe Budden says Kendrick Lamar's victory over Drake in their recent feud was a group effort and that he "passed the baton" to Pusha T who then passed it to the "Not Like Us" rapper. He made the admittedly narcissistic comments during a conversation on the JBTV After Hours show on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. Budden and the Toronto rapper have famously been feuding for many years, while Pusha T dropped his iconic diss track, "The Story of Adidon," back in 2018.

Budden began by admitting that his comments may "come off the wrong way" or "sound narcissistic," but further argued: "I don't think any one man takes down Drake. I think that was a baton. I think I passed the baton to Push. I think Push passed the baton to Kendrick and the job is done now. That's how I feel in my head and in my heart."

Kendrick Lamar Films Music Video For "Not Like Us"

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar smiles alongside Jay Rock, center, in between filming for the music video for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

When DJ Akademiks shared Budden's comments on Instagram, plenty of Drake fans popped up in the comments section. One top response reads: "What they all FAIL to realize is Drake has something that NONE of them have…. THE WOMEN & POP CULTURE!!!! dont @ Me… this IS NOT a RAP Battle!!!! Its the Music Business!!!!" Others echoed similar sentiments about Drake's continued popularity. Another wrote: "This further proves that Drake won.. these guys are doing their best to build these narratives and it’s only proving that they ALL begging, wack & weak individuals looking to fight Drake for solely being successful."

Joe Budden Speaks On Feuding With Drake