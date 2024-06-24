DJ Akademiks Claps Back At Joe Budden For Telling Him To Stop Covering Drake & Kendrick Lamar

DJ Akademiks says he won't be pushing the narrative that Drake is done.

DJ Akademiks says he refuses to stop covering Drake and his feud with Kendrick Lamar after Joe Budden and others in hip-hop media suggested he do so. Discussing Ak's bias towards the Toronto rapper on a recent episode of his podcast, Budden argued that no one is buying what he's been selling. "Ak is the one on stream during the NBA finals," he said. "Good journalistic sh*t you was doing, but you gotta know that any Drake news coming from you is viewed through a different type of eye."

Akademiks began his rant by arguing that there's an ecosystem promoting the idea that Drake is washed up and Lamar is now the "king" of hip-hop. “I’m sorry, I listen to Kendrick like once a month. I listen to Drake everyday," he remarked.

When Ak shared the livestream clip on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed responses to his take. One Drake fan brought up Kanye West's attempt at joining in on the feud to defend the rapper. "So this what Kanye was talking about.. the elimination of Drake..," they remarked. "So the industry all together came up with a plan to try to end drakes career.. No wonder they got people working for social media trying to convince people to hate Drake.. as well as 5 rappers plus Kendrick dissing." Another countered: "Ak you letting ya own bias get in the way just shut up and people and say and speak on what they want and feel take the L."

