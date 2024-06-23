DJ Akademiks Causes Uproar By Putting Drake's "OVO Fest" Above Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out"

BYCole Blake1094 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For OVO Fest In Toronto For Caribana 2017
TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 07: Drake Performs at OVO Fest In Toronto For Caribana 2017 on August 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin)
DJ Akademiks thinks the praise of Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" has been an overreaction.

DJ Akademiks says that both Drake and J. Cole have been putting on festivals bigger for their respective cities in the form of OVO Fest and Dreamville Fest than Kendrick Lamar did with his acclaimed latest show, The Pop Out - Ken & Friends. He made the comments during a livestream clip he shared on social media, on Saturday.

"None of these n****s up here got a feature with Kendrick," Akademiks began, while showing a clip from the end of The Pop Out. "And we don't think they will ever get a feature with Kendrick. He has one concert in 15 years and brought these n****s on stage and n****s is saying he did the most." From there, he brings up J. Cole hosting his Dreamville Festival and platforming younger artists as well as Drake doing the same with OVO Fest.

Read More: Fans Debate Drake's "Back To Back" Performance Following Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" Concert

Drake Performs At OVO Fest In 2015

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 03: Drake performs during the 2015 OVO Fest at Molson Canadian Amphitheatre on August 3, 2015, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Many fans in the replies took issue with Akademiks' take. One user wrote: "OVO Fest is not the same as the POP Out, the POP Out was West Coast honoring their identity, their fallen soldiers, and respecting each other's differences and similarities of being the West Coast culture. It was also retaliation to a colonizer insulting their legends." Another fan added: "Yall Drake n****s don’t know how to take an L and move on." Check out Akademiks' full comments on the matter below.

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out"

Akademiks isn't the first one to compare Lamar's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends to Drake's OVO Fest. When Complex shared a clip of Drake performing his Meek Mill diss track, "Back to Back," at the event in 2015 users on social media debated whether the moment still hits as hard in the wake of the latest beef. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Sparks Debate Online After Filming "Not Like Us" Video In L.A.

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, IllinoisMusicFans Debate Drake's "Back To Back" Performance Following Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" Concert3.4K
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - ArrivalsMusicBaka Not Nice Reminds Kendrick Lamar Fans Of Drake's Stage Presence In L.A.10.3K
ACL Music Festival 2016 - Weekend 1MusicKendrick Lamar Sparks Debate Online After Filming "Not Like Us" Video In L.A.2.6K
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2MusicDrake Could Be Plotting Revenge Against Kendrick Lamar Despite Nonchalant "Summer League" Post6.3K