DJ Akademiks Causes Uproar By Putting Drake's "OVO Fest" Above Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out"

DJ Akademiks says that both Drake and J. Cole have been putting on festivals bigger for their respective cities in the form of OVO Fest and Dreamville Fest than Kendrick Lamar did with his acclaimed latest show, The Pop Out - Ken & Friends. He made the comments during a livestream clip he shared on social media, on Saturday.

"None of these n****s up here got a feature with Kendrick," Akademiks began, while showing a clip from the end of The Pop Out. "And we don't think they will ever get a feature with Kendrick. He has one concert in 15 years and brought these n****s on stage and n****s is saying he did the most." From there, he brings up J. Cole hosting his Dreamville Festival and platforming younger artists as well as Drake doing the same with OVO Fest.

Drake Performs At OVO Fest In 2015

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 03: Drake performs during the 2015 OVO Fest at Molson Canadian Amphitheatre on August 3, 2015, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Many fans in the replies took issue with Akademiks' take. One user wrote: "OVO Fest is not the same as the POP Out, the POP Out was West Coast honoring their identity, their fallen soldiers, and respecting each other's differences and similarities of being the West Coast culture. It was also retaliation to a colonizer insulting their legends." Another fan added: "Yall Drake n****s don’t know how to take an L and move on." Check out Akademiks' full comments on the matter below.

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out"