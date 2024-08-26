Drake And The Weeknd Appear To Hate Eachother In Resurfaced "100 Gigs" Clip

The Weeknd made an appearance on Drake's "100 Gigs" update.

Drake has shared a video of himself and The Weeknd backstage during OVO Fest in 2013 in which the two appear to not be on the best of terms. The clip starts with Drake dapping up everyone in the room except for The Weeknd and joking with them about his performance at the festival. Right before it ends, he finally acknowledges The Weeknd's presence.

Fans on social media say it shows that the two haven't been on good terms for years. "You can tell Abel does not fw him lol," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response. Another noted: "Drake a slimey guy. Peep how he cut the footage immediately he acknowledged the weekend and was about to dap him up." Others reflected on how much they've grown over the last decade. "The Weeknd was on the rise back then, and you could just tell he was going to be huge. Seeing this footage now is a reminder of how far he’s come. OVO Fest 2013 was iconic," one fan added.

Drake & The Weeknd Perform Together At OVO Fest

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 05: Drake and The Weeknd perform at 2013 OVO Fest at Molson Amphitheatre on August 5, 2013 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/WireImage)

The clip comes after The Weeknd dissed Drake while teaming up with Future and Metro Boomin for "All to Myself," earlier this year. "I thank God that I never signed my life away… They shooters makin' TikToks / Got us laughin' in the Lambo (Yeah)," he sang. Drake eventually fired back on "Push Ups."

Drake & The Weeknd Speak Backstage