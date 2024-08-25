Drake's "100 Gigs" Release Sparks Viral Fan Theory About His Next Move In Kendrick Lamar Feud

Fans think they know Drake's plan.

Drake fans think the Toronto rapper is going to share footage of himself baiting Kendrick Lamar with fake info in their ongoing feud as part of his next "100 Gigs" release. The theory began when one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I low key feel like this 100 gigs drops are eventually gonna lead to footage of Drake feeding Kendrick the fake info." Akademiks TV ended up sharing the post on Instagram shortly afterward. That move sparked debate from fans in the comments section.

"That’s not a flex tho. He was better off acting like he didn’t know where Kendrick got the info," one top commenter wrote. Another user added: "That was recent though… they could literally reenact it now and put it out like it was 2 months ago lol." One more suggested it wouldn't even change the outcome of the battle. "But my guy lost tho. So it doesn’t matter tbh cause the false info sh*t didn’t lead to drizzy winning," they wrote.

Drake Attends Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021, in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The theory comes after Drake shared footage of Kanye West speaking at OVO Fest in 2013 with his latest update to the website. "As I stand in this city right now, I just want y'all to understand that it's been a lot of rappers that came in the game that wasn't able to do something like this for their city," West said on stage at the event. "We wouldn't be able to make the music that we make. Me and Hov would've never made Watch The Throne if this n***a wasn't putting pressure on us like that." Drake and West have famously had an up-and-down relationship of their own.

Fans Think Drake Has A Plan For Kendrick Lamar