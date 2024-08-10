Drake Officially Releases Three Songs From 100gigs Website Onto Streaming

Fans are mixed on the decision.

After just two days of Drake dropping three new tracks on his 100gigs.org site, they are making their way to streaming services. As of just several hours ago, The Boy put "It's Up", "Blue Green Red", and "Housekeeping Knows" into a bundle called "100 GIGS". It uses the stock audio frequency lines as the cover art, which is the same image that makes up the "plottttwiistttttt" IG account the tracks were uploaded to. As you are well aware by now, Drake had help from a few guest stars to create some extra buzz surrounding these songs. 21 Savage and Young Thug make appearances on "It's Up".

Then, you have Latto bringing some flair with sticky bars and flows to "Housekeeping Knows". If releasing these records out of nowhere wasn't enough, Drake appears to fire back at A$AP Rocky, while 21 seems to defend his boy by sending strays toward Kendrick Lamar. Speaking of the latter, there's a chance that Drizzy is ready for "round 2" of a possible rematch with his biggest baddie to date. "Indigo Child", another IG account that the rapper is following, sent this "threat".

Drake's "100 GIGS" Now Available On Streaming

Hopefully, there is more to come on that development in the next few months. As per usual, Drake is stirring tons of debate with this move to drop all three cuts to Spotify, Apple Music, and the like. As you could imagine a lot of Kendrick fans are feeling that he continues to prove the West Coast titan correct. "You run to Atlanta when you need a check balanced", one user comments on The Shade Room's post. "I hear Drake voice and I turn the song off immediately . ... damm you Kendrick 😂", another adds. However, the Drizzy fans aren't going to be kept silent. "Drake the goat. We gonna enjoy this music. Yaw can keep hating 😂🐐🦉🕺".

What are your thoughts on Drake putting his three new songs from the 100gigs.org site on streaming? Is this a W or an L for you and why? Which track is your favorite and why? Do you think these could be singles for a new project? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.