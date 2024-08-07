Drake Might've Fired Back At A$AP Rocky On Recently Released "It's Up"

It appears that Drake and 21 both want the smoke on this "100gigs" track.

Drake seems to have to the last word (at least for now) in one of his many ongoing beefs. According to XXL, some bars on "It's Up", one of three songs released to The Boy's finsta page and 100gigs.org, appear to be for A$AP Rocky. In the short closing verse, it reads something like this, "Knockin' off the namebrand n****s in your crew / Heard you miss your dogs, now it's long live who? Idiot". Breaking it down, Drake targets the lesser-known members of the A$AP Mob and then ties that into the de facto leader's 2013 project LONG.LIVE.A$AP.

We can certainly see this being a shot because Rocky was suspected to be subliminally firing away at Drizzy on his recent single "HIGHJACK". "These n****s want my wife bad, the people want my next track/N****s swear they pimpin', Scottie sippin', get your wife back". Obviously, this all ties into Drake's past infatuation of Rocky's now wife and mother to his two children, Rihanna. His constant clap backs at the Canadian enemy can certainly be looked at as warranted, though. Drake very possibly dissed the R&B queen last year on For All The Dogs.

Drake & Rocky Continue To Go Shot For Shot

Rocky made sure to remind his former collaborator on Future and Metro Boomin's "Show of Hands" just how bad he messed up. "Call up Pluto, Metro, should’ve put me on the first one / N****s swear they b**** the baddest, I just bagged the worst one / N****s in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son". With Drake currently the most recent one to diss, we are sure Rocky will do some more chirping when he drops DON'T BE DUMB on August 30.