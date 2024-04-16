Future & A$AP Rocky Are On Some Devious Behavior On Metro Boomin's "Show Of Hands"

With all of the disses sent at Drake it can honestly be a little difficult to keep track of them all. However, A$AP Rocky's on WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU might be one of the more memorable. The reason for that is because Metro Boomin, Future, and Rocky put together a high-octane track with "Show of Hands." On it the A$AP Mob member calls out Drizzy for essentially obsessing over Rihanna, something he wishes he had.

"N****s in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son." It is a pretty devious and harsh diss, but the next one does not hit as hard. "Heard you dropped your latest s*** / Funny how it just came and went (Ha-ha-ha)." This sees Flacko make fun of Drake' last album For All The Dogs and how it was a pretty mid release in his catalog. But it comes across as contradictory since Rocky has kept fans starving for his first album since 2018.

Listen To "Show Of Hands" By Metro Boomin, Future, & A$AP Rocky

But putting the heavily discussed sneak disses, "Show of Hands" is one of the strongest and hard-hitting cuts on the album. Appearing on side B featuring throwback-like Future cuts from the early 2010s, Metro lays down a very bassy and 808 heavy instrumental with a killer East Coast vibe. It fits the woozy and smoky vibes that Rocky typical brings and Future slots in perfectly on the beat. Be sure to check out the song with the link above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm a trap n****, better watch your ho (Uh)

Ain't no bap, n**** kickin' in your door (N****)

Yeah (Woo), Chrome Hearty, I just bought the whole store

I blew her head up, now they call her the GOAT

Turned the swag up, her last n**** was broke

Bought all them bags for her, can't fit 'em in her closet

