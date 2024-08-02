ASAP Rocky And Jessica Pratt Make Magic On New Single "HIGHJACK"

The Harlem rapper is truly back.

ASAP Rocky has really taken his time. The rapper hasn't dropped an album since 2018. He hasn't dropped a single since July 2023. Don't Be Dumb, his anticipated comeback, is slated for release on August 30, and fans finally have a single. The verdict? Worth the wait. ASAP Rocky teams up with folk star Jessica Pratt for a moody banger that perfectly lays the foundation for what's to come. Rocky has always had eclectic taste, but "HIGHJACK" is a reminder that when he's on, nobody sounds quite like him.

Jessica Pratt is best known for her rootsy, intimate pop, and she wisely plays to her strengths on the "HIGHJACK" chorus. It's subtle yet catchy. ASAP Rocky does most of the heavy lifting here, and he proves up to the task. The rapper sounds confident as ever over a beat that evokes his cloud rap origins. He clowns on his enemies and looks back at the success he's had over the last decade. "Catch me on the block, not the web, this ain't Minecraft. Before we dropped Peso on you n**gas, you ain't like RAF," he raps. "N**gas want a feature from me? This ain't a life raft." ASAP Rocky also references the Future and Metro Boomin song "Like That" in his bars. We know he has plans to diss Drake on Don't Be Dumb, so the "like that" repetition seems intentional. Rocky is really back.

