ASAP Rocky Drops Long-Anticipated "Tailor Swif" Single And It Slaps

Fans have been waiting on this one.

ASAP Rocky is making all the right decisions. The rapper may have delayed his anticipated comeback album, Don't Be Dumb, but he's been clear that he simply wants it to be as good as possible. The first big single, "HIGHJACK," is an indicator of the quality he's going for. The song and the music video were terrific, suggesting that fans are going to be well-fed when September comes around. To make up for the delay, though, ASAP Rocky decided to drop a song fans have wanted for months: "Tailor Swif." The last single was cloudy and chilled out, but "Tailor Swif" is more bouncy, ASAP Mob vibes.

The instrumental is deceptively layered. On first listen it sounds like a basic drum pattern, but the closer one listens, the more one catches all the little sonic details." Tailor Swif" has busy vocal samples littered throughout. There's also a sneaky synth line that creeps in and out of ASAP Rocky's verses. Rocky takes aim at every rapper's favorite target: the unnamed op. "Ready, might just sign my ex-girl, no Malcolm and Eddie, already," he spits. "Your a*s might just go and get upset, don’t be petty, already. Smoke 'za so you stressed, boy, that’s Reggie, a wetty." There isn't much to the Taylor Swift reference beyond the chorus, but it's catchy, and it works. Another win for ASAP Rocky.

ASAP Rocky Drops A Bouncy Buzz Single

Quotable Lyrics: