ASAP Rocky Shows Off His Wacky World In New "Tailor Swif" Music Video: Watch

Rocky just doesn't miss visually.

ASAP Rocky was supposed to come out with his new album Don't Be Dumb today (August 30), but alas, life isn't always fair. Still, at least he clapped back at the leaks by officially releasing his song "Tailor Swif" and its accompanying music video, as this is one of many songs that emerged online unofficially. Moreover, it's quite the wild visual set in Kyiv, Ukraine, showing off a whole host of odd characters and very bizarre situations. Overall, it's exactly the kind of creativity that we would expect from the Harlem multi-hyphenate, and an exciting indication of the creativity this album will surely embody.

Furthermore, A$AP Rocky's last music video was for "HIGHJACK," and it was a similarly trippy and awe-inspiring affair. "In this very moment, it’s very grim. That’s an abbreviation," he recently told Billboard concerning his mentality for this rollout. "It’s infusing German expressionism with ghetto futurism." It's probably this type of stylistic melding that prompted the rapper to link up with Tim Burton. "I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f***ing with it heavy,” he shared. "He was rocking his head and he’s like, 'Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!'"

ASAP Rocky's "Tailor Swif" Music Video: Watch

Elsewhere during that interview, A$AP Rocky also spoke on his love for his partner, Rihanna. "It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules," he remarked. "[The relationship] is going great. I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility."

Meanwhile, other folks are making a big deal out of ASAP Rocky's comments on his Drake beef, either dismissing them outright or itching for another go. "You got to realize, certain n***as was throwing shots for years," he expressed to Billboard. "I ain’t in the middle of that s**t. That’s not how I retaliate right now. I got bigger fish to fry than some p***y boys. It is real beef outside. It is real. N***as getting really clipped and blitzed every day. N***as sniping n***as every day. That little kitty s**t ain’t about nothing."