ASAP Rocky's "Tailor Swif" Had A Surprising Debut On The Global Spotify Chart

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: (Editorial Use Only) ASAP Rocky performs on the main stage during Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
The song comes ahead of ASAP Rocky's next album, "Don't Be Dumb."

ASAP Rocky's newest single, "Tailor Swif," has landed at No. 105 on the Global Spotify Chart with 1.679 million streams. It marks Rocky's 45th song to appear on the Global Chart since January 2017. Despite landing on the chart, fans on social media have been having mixed responses to the track.

When OurGenerationMusic shared the news of the single's success on Instagram, one user wrote: "If you’re a real Rocky fan stop lying to yourself and attempting to say this is good. This and 4/5 of his last singles have been utterly dog sh*t." Another with a top comment argued he just needs more output: "He has to release more of his sound immediately if he wants to stand a chance. Less visuals, more music."

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Attend The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The release of "Tailor Swif" comes as Rocky continues to prepare for his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. Speaking with Billboard for an interview earlier this month, he revealed that the effort will see him delving into deeper topics than his previous works. He noted that a song called, "Shroom Cloud," tackles, “current affairs and world wars and, you know, the world dying and whatnot.” He added: “At times like this, only two types of people strive and survive. I’m not trying to sound like I’m glorifying wars, [but] I think artists and druggies, they make it through. I mean, what was the hippies doing? They was getting high at Woodstock and f–king and having a great time and having these hippie babies who subsequently had us.”

"Tailor Swif" is the sixth single Rocky has released ahead of Don't Be Dumb. It's preceded by "D.M.B.," "Shittin' Me," "Same Problems?" "Riot (Rowdy Pipe'n)," and "Highjack." Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky on HotNewHipHop.

ASAP Rocky's "Tailor Swif" Lands On Global Spotify Chart

