Rihanna Stars In New Dior Perfume Ad: Watch

Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Rihanna arrives at the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna shared her first advertisement with the brand on Sunday.

Rihanna has teamed up with Dior to become the newest face of J'Adore. In doing so, she shared her first advertisement with the brand on social media on Sunday. In the commercial, she poses in the iconic Mirror Of Halls in Versailles. The piece was shot by her long-time friend, Steven Klein. "Your dreams… make them real," she says in the ad as well as her caption to the post.

Rihanna discussed the collaboration with ELLE UK for an interview published on Sunday as well. "I always enjoy working with Steven. Even with all he’s accomplished, he still has such a genuine, pure, child-like passion for his art,' she told the outlet. 'It’s such a joy to work with artists like him! And full circle to be back at Versailles for Dior with Steven Klein! Dream team baby!" She also discussed her love for the brand as a whole. "I have always loved this perfume. My mother worked in a perfume shop and she used to bring home the testers when they were almost empty. There was always a bottle of J'Adore in the house," she revealed.

Rihanna Attends 95th Annual Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

When Rihanna shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), fans joked about her continued lack of new music. "I thought this was new music announcement until I saw the j’adore Dior hashtag…," one fan wrote. Another added: "The dream is for you to drop an album and for Rocky to drop an album and so far neither of them have came true…"

Rihanna Stars In New Dior Commercial

While Rihanna is gearing up for a new album, so is her partner, ASAP Rocky, who dropped a new single, Tailor Swif," on Friday. Check out Rihanna and Dior's collaboration on social media below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rihanna and Dior on HotNewHipHop.

