- MusicNicki Minaj Admits “Pink Friday 2” Perfume Hit Stores Without Her KnowledgeNicki Minaj was out of the loop when it came to the release of her "Pink Friday 2" perfume at JCPenny.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearBeyonce Releases CE NOIR PerfumeBeyonce's third perfume is now available for pre-order on her website. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureTyler, The Creator Launches New Fragrance "French Waltz"Tyler, the Creator's new fragrance "French Waltz" launches in a few days.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJay-Z Testifies In Breach Of Contract Lawsuit With Perfume CompanyHov made a rare appearance in court to fight claims he didn't fulfill his contract with perfume company Parlux. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureJay-Z Set To Testify In Breach Of Contract Lawsuit With Perfume CompanyJay-Z will have to testify in a lawsuit regarding breach of contract in a perfume deal.By Cole Blake
- GramRihanna Narrates & Stars In Fenty Perfume AdRiRi delivers bold narration in support of her new Fenty perfume.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureRihanna Announces Fenty PerfumeThe Fenty brand continues to expand.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Unleashes Sultry Campaign For First FragranceShe paired the release of "Devil's Advocate" with a sensual, devil-filled ad. By Madusa S.
- MusicNicki Minaj To Play Cupidon With Valentines Day Launch Of Her 7th Perfume SetNicki Minaj is always in a loving mood in the month of February.By Devin Ch
- MusicAminé On Wearing Women's Perfume & Crowd-Surfing While Virtually BlindThe pretty boy's masculinity is intactBy Zaynab
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Brushes Off "Vibes Lawsuit" By Balancing Perfume On Bare BumKim Kardashian is making dividends at mesmerizing rate.By Devin Ch
- MusicKim Kardashian Accused Of Stealing Logo For New Kimoji FragranceKim Kardarshian has a legal battle on her hands.By Devin Ch
- MusicPete Davidson May Be The Inspiration Behind Ariana Grande's Cloud PerfumeDoes Ariana's new fragrance have a deeper meaning?By Milca P.
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Posts Risqué Nip Slip Photo To Promote PerfumeInstagram may be forced to take down Kim Kardashian's latest photo.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Shaded By Jean Paul Gaultier Over New Perfume BottleThe French designer is not impressed with Kim's newest fragrance design. By David Saric
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Reveals Perfume Bottle Shaped Like Her BodyThe new KKW fragrance will soon be readily available. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Next Perfume Will Come In Bottle Shaped Like Her BodyKim's next fragrance will have a personal touch. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFrench Montana Reportedly Trademarking His Name For Health & Beauty ProductsFrench Montana is readying some self-named products. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Reportedly Earned $10 Million From Perfume Sales In 4 DaysAnother day another Kardashian update.By Chantilly Post
- LifeWho Asked For This? A Company Made Weed-Scented PerfumesSmell like skunk all the time.By hnhh