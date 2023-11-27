Nicki Minaj Admits “Pink Friday 2” Perfume Hit Stores Without Her Knowledge

Nicki Minaj was surprised to learn that her Pink Friday 2 perfume was already available at JCPenny when fans showed it off on Twitter, last week. Over the course of a series of posts on the platform, she came to realize she was out of the loop.

“I had no idea. Was informed of nothing. Didn’t get a link to post. just woke up one day & boom!" Minaj wrote, responding to one fan who alerted her. "Saw y’all discussing it. Noreen from my fragrance co advised that she’ll be getting back to me w/answers on this right away. Apparently she had no clue either. Go figure.”

Nicki Minaj Performs At The MTV Video Music Awards

Nicki Minaj onstage during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

When another fan showed off that they got the perfume in person, Minaj wrote: “Oh wow. So not only was that link real but it’s physically in STORES?!?!!!!! Wow. Well boo, thank you for your support. I don’t even have the official box ORRR bottle yet. I was told it would be on Amazon 1st & JCPenny following week or2 but maybe plans did the ol switcheroo.” In her next post, she added: “There clearly was some sort of mix up; but make no mistake, we are honored & grateful to have my official #PinkFriday2PERFUME @ #JCPenny I’ll get back to you guys to confirm the Amazon release date.” Check out the posts on Twitter below.

Nicki Minaj Reacts To Perfume Availability

The recent perfume drop comes just weeks before the release of Pink Friday 2, which fans will be able to stream on December 8, 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

