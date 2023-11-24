Nicki Minaj Responds To Criticism Ahead Of "Pink Friday 2"

Nicki Minaj is gearing up to drop her eagerly-awaited new album, Pink Friday 2, at the beginning of next month. Since announcing it, she's provided the Barbz with a single, delivered special surprises each Friday to build anticipation, and more. The hitmaker frequently finds herself a target for criticism, however, with social media users always looking for opportunities to make negative comments on what she does.

Unfortunately, this seems to have left the rapper fed up, based on a recent message she shared with fans. In her message, she notes the backlash she gets on a regular basis, advising people to stop trying to tell her how to do her job. Instead, she thinks fans should simply enjoy the work she puts out, as she doesn't intend to change her ways to appease anybody.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Furious After Finding Out Unreleased "Bahm Bahm" Made Its Way To Streaming

Nicki Minaj Claps Back

"Music is a very serious business for me & MANY OF US but it's also my F*CKING ARTTTTTTTT!!!!!!!!!!" she explained. "MY GIFT!!!!!!!! FROM GOD." Nicki continued, noting how people in different professions don't receive the same level of criticism. "Do you tell physicians how to operate on your penis holes & hair lines? Would you tell a pastor how to preach his sermon in the middle of Sunday worship? Do you tell the strippers where to position their butt holes while they on the pole tryna entertain you? Do you tell JORDAN HOW TO chew his gum & move his wrist b4 a FKING JUMP SHOT!!!??!??!"

"Being a ppl pleaser will never make the pleaser feel pleased," she added. "So stop. Take it from me. I've learned the hard way for years." Clearly, Nicki isn't here for the criticism, and won't be letting it stop her from doing her album the way she wants. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's recent message? Are you looking forward to her new album, Pink Friday 2? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ice Spice And Nicki Minaj Question On "Jeopardy!" Has Contests Lost: Watch

[Via]