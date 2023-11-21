Ice Spice And Nicki Minaj Question On "Jeopardy!" Has Contests Lost: Watch

"Ice Spice and this singer whose fans are called Barbz are fittingly on the Barbie soundtrack with "Barbie World." That was the question on Jeopardy! that had these contests searching for much of anything to say. According to XXL, this episode of the long-running television game show. This edition of the iconic program aired on November 17. They were in the midst of the Champions Wildcard series. The question was under the "Pop Music" category for $1000. Additionally, it was the last one of the bunch.

Tim was the contestant to choose the category and he was down a considerable amount of money compared to the two remaining competitors. Amy was sitting in the lead with $4200. On the other hand, Scott was not too far behind at $2,200. Tim was at $1600, so this was an important question for him to steal with about a category and a half left. Unfortunately, this Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice question had him, Amy, and Scott is disarray.

Nicki Minaj Stumps These Contestants

The correct answer of course was Nicki, but these geniuses appear to not be too keen on rap music. Tim was the first to guess with "Aqua." While it was in the ballpark because of the pop duo's smash hit "Barbie Girl," it was narrowly off. At least he submitted an answer, though. Amy and Scott were speechless, but maybe it was to save the money they had.

