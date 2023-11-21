Adin Ross Reveals He Lost $4 Million Gambling, Also Claims He Manipulated His Mom

Adin is getting brutally honest.

Adin Ross has been having a few interpersonal issues as of late. Overall, a lot of it has to do with substance abuse and poor eating habits. Ross says he has been addicted to lean and it has been hard for him to stop. Furthermore, he revealed recently that gambling is an unhealthy obsession for him now. Thanks to his Stake deal, he is able to do a lot of gambling on his stream. Many have warned him about what this could do to him. Well, it turns out that it has done some very bad things.

In the video clip below, Ross revealed to his audience that he had lost $4 million while gambling recently. This is a lot of money and it just goes to show how bad it is for him right now. However, to make matters worse, he revealed that he got the $4 million thanks to his mom. His mom controls a ledger he has with a ton of money. He woke her up and lied claiming he owed people money. Subsequently, she sent him the cash and he then proceeded to gamble it away.

Adin Ross Gets Honest

It is actually kind of ambiguous as to when he called his mom for more money. However, if there is one thing for certain, it is that he has a big problem right now. Gambling can be okay and kind of fun in random spurts. However, doing it every single day and gambling away millions is not good. Ross has a lot of money, sure, but that does not excuse this behavior. If he keeps this up, he will be out of money, very soon.

Hopefully, Adin Ross can get back on track before it is too late. Let us know what you think of his predicament, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

