Adin Ross Gifts Fousey With $100K: Watch

Adin Ross is someone who has certainly gotten a lot of flack for his on-stream antics. After all, he is someone who is known to say some pretty outlandish things sometimes. However, he has been able to stay pretty even-keeled as of late. Additionally, he has been trying to give back to people by gifting huge amounts of money. At this point, Ross is one of the richest streamers out there, so he certainly has the cash to spend. Not to mention, it always leads to a perfect viral opportunity.

For instance, Adin Ross recently had Fousey on his stream. If you don't remember, Fousey was arrested on his stream months ago due to a mental health crisis. He was streaming 24 hours per day and his mental health was seriously deteriorating the entire time. Now, however, he appears to be back, albeit in a more subdued manner. In the video below, you can see Adin and Fousey having a conversation with one another. During the conversation, Fousey revealed that he was having financial troubles. As a result, Ross decided to bless him.

Read More: Adin Ross Claims He Watched Fake NSFW Lil Baby Video Six Times To Make Sure It Wasn’t Him

Adin Ross x Fousey

Near the end of the video, Adin reveals that he is fiving Fousey a total of $100K. Of course, Fousey was very excited about this and gave Ross a hug. Ross couldn't keep it too serious, however, as he made sure to get in a joke about r*pe. Regardless, this was a great move for Ross to make especially since people have been feeling bad for Fousey. He went through a lot during his subathon, and now, he has some money that will allow him to rebuild his life.

Hopefully, Fousey is able to see a mental health specialist and get himself right. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Adin Ross Wins Over $1 Million In One Hand Of Blackjack And Freaks Out