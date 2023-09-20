Fousey Shown Being Uncooperative And Inappropriate During Arrest

Bodycam footage of the arrest of YouTuber Fousey has surfaced online. In the widely shared clip, Fousey is shown being uncooperative with the arresting officers. When asked if he has anything in his pockets that could hurt the searching officer, Fousey decided to make a dick joke. "I got a big penis. It could hurt you a lot. 9 inches. I'll fuck you so good till you love me," he told the officer.

The controversial YouTuber was arrested after swatting himself while dealing with a stalker back in August. After having a phone argument with a man who had reportedly been stalking Fousey and his mom, the streamer called in a fake hostage situation. While he has since been sequestered to a psychiatric facility, many people have claimed that the streamer swatted himself "for the clout".

Fousey's History Of Poorly-Timed Remarks

However, it's not the first time that discussing his genitals has gotten the streamer in trouble. Last month, Fousey found a lot of backlash from his usually loyal stream audience. After conversing with a very drunk woman at an airport bar, he ended his stream briefly before coming back and claiming that he had had sex with the woman in a nearby bathroom. To his surprise, his audience immediately began to call him out of this. The woman had been incredibly drunk and had told him she was a sex trafficking survivor. To many viewers, Fousey had taken advantage of a woman who was unable to consent. While he immediately tried to play it off as a bad joke, many remained unconvinced.

As of early September, the streamer remains in a psychiatric facility. However, controversial streamer and far-right activist Baked Alaska did attempt to break Fousey out. However, the bizarre video, in which Alaska acknowledges he might be at the wrong hospital, was widely criticized for being a "clout chase". Fousey's situation remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

