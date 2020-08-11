bodycam
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy Posts Yaya Mayweather On IG After Bodycam Footage ResurfacesNBA YoungBoy had Yaya Mayweather on his mind, Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFousey Shown Being Uncooperative And Inappropriate During ArrestTelling the cops how big your junk is doesn't usually help you during your arrest.By Ben Mock
- CrimeBlac Youngsta Weapons Arrest: Bodycam Footage ReleasedBodycam footage from Blac Youngsta's October arrest has been released. By Aron A.
- MusicIggy Azalea Speaks On 2019 Robbery In Leaked FootageNew bodycam footage shines a light on the 2019 robbery that left Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti relieved of several valuables. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery's Suspected Killers Denied BondTravis and Greg McMichael, the two men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, were denied bond during their latest court hearing.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Cops Declare "She's Done" In Bodycam FootageBodycam footage has been released of a SWAT team raiding Breonna Taylor's apartment.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDaniel Prude's Disturbing Arrest And Death Raises QuestionsBodycam footage revealing the death of Daniel Prude, who died of asphyxiation following the use of a "spit hood," raises questions and further criticism toward police. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeJ. Alexander Kueng's Bodycam Shows George Floyd's KillingGeorge Floyd was terrified during his fatal interaction with police, as shown in bodycam footage from J. Alexander Kueng.By Alex Zidel