NBA YoungBoy Posts Yaya Mayweather On IG After Bodycam Footage Resurfaces

NBA YoungBoy shared a picture of his ex, Yaya Mayweather, on his Instagram Story, on Tuesday. While it's unclear what prompted the post, resurfaced bodycam footage of her 2020 arrest went viral, earlier this week. At the time, she was booked for stabbing, Lapattra Jacobs, who also shares a child with the rapper.

Fans had plenty of reactions to the post when The Shade Room shared it on Instagram. One fan commented: "His wife is God’s strongest soldier bless her heart." "This why y’all need to stop calling that girl delusional. Y’all don’t know what typa relationship they got," one wrote. Another user joked that they've finally been getting a break from Chrisean Rock and Blueface. "This internet been peaceful without chrisean and blue don’t y’all come starting no sht," they wrote.

NBA YoungBoy Performs At Lil Baby & Friends

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for the aforementioned bodycam footage, it shows Mayweather being taken away in handcuffs as well as the moment police read YoungBoy his Miranda rights. Mayweather can be seen sobbing as she comes to terms with the severity of Jacobs' injuries. She ended up pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and got six years of probation.

NBA YoungBoy Posts Yaya Mayweather

YoungBoy previously called out Mayweather in an unreleased track that leaked in January. “She doesn’t want KJ to come, but then she tries to FaceTime him with me, but I don’t want to talk at all/I don’t give a f*ck. Go tell the critics, b*tch,” he rapped on "Carry On." Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy on HotNewHipHop.

