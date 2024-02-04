NBA YoungBoy Gets Fiery Again On New Single "We shot him in his head huh": Stream

NBA YoungBoy is back with a new YouTube-only single and music video, creatively and exhaustingly titled "We shot him in his head huh." Moreover, it's structurally the same thing on paper: hard beat, frantic and jumbled flows, aggressive delivery, and visuals from his Utah estate roaming the house and enjoying his material possessions. However, on this track in particular, the 24-year-old also references his legal trouble and how authorities are on him. Paired with the rapid kicks, unstoppable snares, and bouncy swing, it gives this cut a particularly murderous but still playful tone. On that last note, that's owed mostly to the simple piano melody that the instrumental builds around.

Furthermore, this track follows another recent NBA YoungBoy single that actually hinted at a new and interesting direction. By pairing up with acclaimed producer BNYX on "BNYX Da Reaper," he taps into more electronic and contemporary soundscapes rather than his usual, straightforward trap fare. Sure, the Baton Rouge native doesn't switch things up much vocally, but having this different instrumentation works wonder to re-contextualize him. Hopefully, along with his traditional releases like "We shot him in his head huh," he can continue to evolve his catalog in deeper and more unique ways. After all, YB is still active and successful, and we can only imagine how much more resonant he'd become with listeners.

NBA YoungBoy's "We shot him in his head huh": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Of course, not everything is peaches and cream in his life, as recently surfaced bodycam footage shows him and Yaya Mayweather after a stabbing. As such, many want the I Rest My Case artist to keep striving for a balance that turns his environments and actions into more fruitful and less dangerous conditions. With a 6ix9ine collab seemingly on the way, perhaps it will be tough for listeners to accommodate, but with die-hard fans like his, this train might never stop. Check out "We shot him in his head huh" above and find some standout bars down below. Also, as always, keep checking in with HNHH for more on NBA YoungBoy and more great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

My heart gone, my soul gone, p***y, I been going through it

Tear it down or shoot it out, it's any way that you wanna do it, n***a

I'm in this b***h, I'm with that s**t, I keep that stick, b***h, play with me, I get you hit,

Little boy, YoungBoy,

I'm in this b***h, I'm doing my dance, I'm murder man

