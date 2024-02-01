NBA YoungBoy's Fans Beg Him To Get Help After Worrisome Instagram Post

Today, NBA YoungBoy took to Instagram to share a series of new photos, one of which has sparked concern among fans. In the photo, the 24-year-old is seen lying on the ground next to an emptied-out bottle of pills and two styrofoam cups filled with ice. "& that’s why I don’t pick up my phone when it ring," he captioned the worrisome image.

The post has managed to get followers' attention, and several have taken to his comments section, calling for him to seek treatment. "This scary get help," one writes. "He’s trying to send a message and some people over here laughing at him like it’s a joke," another claims. Others note that NBA YoungBoy has quite a few kids, 11 to be exact, who need him to be around and well.

NBA YoungBoy's Concerning Instagram Post

Last month, YB revealed that he had to go to rehab for substance abuse issues during his Million Dollaz Worth Of Game interview. He also shared that he wanted to cut back on some of his vices, for both himself and his public image. "The image that I got is that I do a lot of drugs," the rapper explained. "So I kind of get that thrown in my face, like, 'Oh, this is taking over his mind' or something like that. But at the same time, you don't want to know that. [I had to go to rehab] two weekends ago, I think. Now I'm kind of taking on just therapy from now on. I've been doing a lot of rich sipping, and smoking these nasty a** cigarettes. Yeah, they've been tearing my a** up though, man. I wanna stop smoking them so bad."

NBA YoungBoy has yet to address the concern over his Instagram post. What do you think of NBA YoungBoy's recent post? Do you think fans have a right to be concerned? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

