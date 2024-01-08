NBA YoungBoy Says He Sees More Jail Time In His Future

NBA YoungBoy says that he expects himself to end up in jail again at some point in the future, but doesn't let it bother him. He made the surprising revelation during a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast published on Monday. The comments come as he's been on house arrest at his Salt Lake City home for over two years. He's awaiting trial for a federal gun charge in Louisiana.

The topic arose while discussing where he sees himself when it comes time for retirement. "I'm kinda set on going to jail right now," he began. "So, I don't really think about too much." He added: "I guess that's just my life. I don't let it bother me or no s**t like that. You make the bed you lay in."

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Wants House Arrest Rules Relaxed To Help With Depression & Use Of Outside Studios

NBA YoungBoy Performs In Dallas

DALLAS, TX - MAY 03: YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the candid conversation, YoungBoy reflected on his experiences as a father and admitted that he doesn't feel the life is for him. "I'm not really big on it to be honest," he remarked when asked about being a parent. "This is a crazy topic because I'm not the type to sugar coat nothing, but I'm four walls everyday." He also discussed his feelings on the music industry, after recently describing it as "demonic." He explained that a career in this lane has been tough on him and he cries a lot about the sacrifices it's caused him to make. "I real-life hate this sh*t," he said. "This life takes a toll on me." Check out the full interview with YoungBoy on YouTube below.

NBA YoungBoy Discusses Legal Troubles

YoungBoy will finally be standing trial in his long-standing gun case in July 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on NBA YoungBoy and his legal case on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Says He's Going To Turn Himself In And Get Himself Together

[Via]